Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Cineworld Group to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 245.38 ($3.02).

LON CINE opened at GBX 41.03 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 257.20 ($3.17).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

