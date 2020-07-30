Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $132.27.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

