Paul B. Murphy, Jr. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CADE opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

