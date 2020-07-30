Patrick J. Mchale Sells 184,575 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GGG stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

