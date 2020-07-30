Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 32.7% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s stock price traded up 32.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 2,911,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,354% from the average session volume of 200,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

