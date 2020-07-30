PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PACCAR by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock worth $2,019,488. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

PCAR opened at $85.99 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

