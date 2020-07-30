PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Decreased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock worth $2,019,488 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

