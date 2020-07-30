Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,893,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,638,707.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 759,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,961.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

