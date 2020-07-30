Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €42.25 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($47.47) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.12 ($43.95).

Osram Licht stock opened at €43.54 ($48.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.24. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($89.24).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

