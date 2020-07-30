Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €42.20 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSR. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($47.47) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.12 ($43.95).

FRA OSR opened at €43.54 ($48.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.24. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($89.24).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

