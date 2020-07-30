Orex Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Orex Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BRSLF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

