Oppenheimer Weighs in on Roper Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $441.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.39 and its 200 day moving average is $363.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

