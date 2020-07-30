Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.93 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $1,647,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

