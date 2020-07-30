OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.