OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 5,991 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

