OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

OTIS stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

