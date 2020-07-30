OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $481,000 Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $78,712,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $23,501,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $15,525,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $15,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

