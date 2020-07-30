OLD National Bancorp IN Has $594,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BP were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

