OLD National Bancorp IN Has $538,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 564,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 543,600 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

