OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 96 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SAP were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average is $128.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.