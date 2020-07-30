Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

