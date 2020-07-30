Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $307.40

Shares of Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.40 and traded as low as $291.00. Numis shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 13,840 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49.

Numis (LON:NUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Numis Co. PLC will post 2156.7898227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

