Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

