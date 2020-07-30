Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
