NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eldorado Gold Corp has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

