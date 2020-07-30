NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $11,979,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,273 shares of company stock valued at $52,030,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.