NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 13,200 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $23.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

