NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.