NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 30,309 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:KL opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

