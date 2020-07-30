NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 18,833 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.