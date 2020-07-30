NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $121,190,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.