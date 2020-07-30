NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,958 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $777,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $481,362.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $347.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.43. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $358.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.