NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

