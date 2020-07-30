NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.87 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,160,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

