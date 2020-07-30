NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $216,802,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

