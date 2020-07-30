NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.75 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $235,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,658,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after buying an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 53.5% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,548,000 after buying an additional 693,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.