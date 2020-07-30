NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.16 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.