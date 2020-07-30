NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $246.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $279.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.04.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,041 shares of company stock worth $16,688,047. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

