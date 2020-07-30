NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $216.52 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

