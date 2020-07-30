NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $160,377,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

