NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

