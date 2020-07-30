NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1,105.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Regency Centers stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.