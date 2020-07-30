Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

