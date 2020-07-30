Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,368 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.