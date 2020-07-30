Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 255 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,223.69.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,179.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,056.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

