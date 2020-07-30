Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,139 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,225,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Cfra cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

