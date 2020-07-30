Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 156 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $183.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

