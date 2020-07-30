Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,252 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,488 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

