Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after buying an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,679,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after buying an additional 186,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.