Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 8,859 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen began coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.