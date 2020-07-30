Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 418 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.84. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.